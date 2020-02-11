|
|
Garna Nay
Circleville, Utah - Garna Gregersen Nay, 87, passed away February 10, 2020 in St. George. She was born to Lillian Sorensen Gregersen and Albert Cornell Gregersen December 19, 1932 in Flowell, Utah. She was the fifth of six children. Her older siblings were Vera, Geniel, Delvin and Donald, who survives her. Her younger brother was Lynn.
She experienced an idyllic childhood within her close knit family until her mother became seriously ill when she was a very young girl. She and her siblings benefited profoundly from their parents exemplary lives; living their ethical and moral convictions. The family worked together and played together more than most because they traveled through life outside the circle of the local culture. Her parents were non-conformists which set the family apart and insured that all their children grew up free thinkers. Her father was a scholar, a poet, a writer and orator. Hard work and learning were his passions which passed down into all of his children's sensibilities. Garna emerged from this family unit with uncommon strength and clear goals.
Her greatest wish was to marry and have six children. In 1949 she traveled to Circleville, Utah with her best friend Faye Robinson to work for the summer at the Horseshoe Cafe. There she met Floyd L Nay; a local young man. They fell in love and discovered they shared the same unique moral and ethical view. They married on August 5, 1950. Their love for one another was complete; the harmony and joy always apparent and central to both of their lives. They had six children; Curtis, Denise (husband Paul Evans), Steven (wife Diane), Cleve, Burke (wife Jolynne), and Les (wife Staci).
She was a marvelous and loving wife and mother. She quite naturally embraced her role and created for her family a climate of love that never faltered. She and her husband always supported one another and were a devoted team. By example they taught and raised their children to observe and live the Golden Rule; to live their morals and ethics, not simply to profess them. She was adored by her husband and by her children; her daughters-in-law; her son-in-law; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and homemaker; a master quilt maker and the ultimate hostess. She loved Circleville with her entire being and never failed to appreciate its unique beauty and serenity. She loved her home that was constructed with love for her by her husband and children.
She will be immensely missed by her husband, her children and their spouses; by her 24 grandchildren; her 46 great-grandchildren and her six great-great-grandchildren.
Private family funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020. Friends may call at the Circleville Community Center on Friday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Circleville Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020