Gary Ayers
Gary Ayers, 77, died of natural causes on May 7, 2020. A lover of the mountain west, he spent most of his life in Colorado and Utah exploring the deep wandering canyons and red rocks of Utah, relocating displaced tortoises, and topping over half of Colorado's Fourteeners (many more than once). He gratefully left his desk-bound job in his mid-fifties, giving him more than 20 years pursuing his passions as a rock hound, silversmith, wood craftsman, artist, and world traveler with the love of his life, Trish Ayers. He passed just a few weeks short of their 50th anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Dayna Baumeister (Helena, Montana), son, David Ayers (Colorado Springs, Colorado), and grandchildren, Xander and Anya Baumeister, and Alyson and Brendon Ayers.
Maybe you have a still soul that
goes murmurless like water in the deep
of rivers.
And perchance you wander
silent amid the din of the world's
grinding barter like one
journeying in strange lands.
You, too, with the still soul,
have your mission, for beneath the
dashing, noisy waves must ever
run the silent waters that give the tide its course. ~~ Max Ehrmann ~~
To honor Gary, please enjoy a long walk in nature wherever you may be. Donations may be made to the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 13 to May 15, 2020