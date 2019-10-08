|
|
Gary DuRell DeMille
La Verkin, UT - Gary DuRell DeMille, 82, passed peacefully at his son's home on October 4, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in a log cabin in LaVerkin, Utah to Sheldon and Verda DeMille.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the La Verkin West Chapel, 70 South 300 West, La Verkin, Utah. A visitation will be prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the La Verkin City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019