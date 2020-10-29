Gary Edward Sullivan
Gary Edward Sullivan passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janice Graff Sullivan, of Milford, Utah and his children, Laurie Wahlstrom (Portland, OR), Linda and Nathan Christensen (Logan, UT), Sherman Sullivan and Alexander Ortega (Union City, NJ), Patricia Ybarrando (Logan, UT), Scott Sullivan (Orlando, FL), Kent and Marnae Sullivan (Milford, UT); and 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a brother, Ned (Jeri) Sullivan (Leeds, UT) He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Sullivan; his parents, Leland and Lula Sullivan; his brothers, Clayton and Merlin Sullivan and his sister, Karma Sorenson.
Gary was born on November 13, 1933 in Leeds, UT. Gary was the youngest child in his family. He graduated from Dixie High School and attended Dixie State College. On June 24, 1953, he married Janice Graff in the LDS St George Temple. The couple lived in St. George, Leeds, and Panguitch, Utah, before making their permanent home in Milford, Utah. His occupations were insurance agent, wholesale fuel distributor, farmer and cattleman. He was active in the community by serving as a school board member and as a Beaver County Commissioner. Gary was awarded a lifetime achievement for his service as a school board member by the Utah State Board of Education. Beaver County gave him an award for his service as commissioner and being instrumental in enclosing the bleachers at the Beaver Co Fair Grounds. In his retirement years, Gary spent many hours weeding dandelions for widows and neighbors. He also hated seeing the weeds at the local hospital and kept the weeds at bay until the landscaping could be completed. If he noticed any areas of town that had weeds, he would make sure he got them pulled. For helping the community, he was asked to be the Grand Marshall in the Milford 4 th of July parade.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a missionary in the Spanish American Mission and loved the Spanish language. His love of the Lord inspired him to share the gospel with almost everyone. Gary was an active member of his church and had many leadership roles. He was called to serve on the stake high council and in the stake presidency. He, then, was called as the Bishop of the Milford 2 nd Ward. He loved attending the temple and serving others. He was a generous friend and offered to lend his farm equipment to other farmers when they were in need. Gary was a happy person and usually had a smile for all. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Milford LDS Church, 748 W 600 S, Milford, Utah. A family viewing will be held just prior to funeral services from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the Southern Utah Mortuary, 209 S 100 W, Milford, UT. Condolences and flowers may be offered through the mortuary at www.southernutahmortuary.com
or call 435-387-2201.