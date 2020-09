Gary GibsonWashington - Gary Gray Gibson returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday morning the 16 th of September 2020. A viewing will be held at Hughes Mortuary 1037 E 700 S St George, Utah Monday the 21 st of September from 6-8 pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, the 22 nd at the same location at 10 a.m. for the full obituary see www.hughesmortuary.com