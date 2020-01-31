|
Gary Giles
Cedar City - Gary N. Giles, 82, passed away at home on January 28, 2020, surrounded by family, after courageously fighting pancreatic/liver cancer. He was born June 2, 1937, in Heber City, Utah, to Elvin Christensen and Susie Loretta Halladay Giles.
After graduating from Wasatch High School, Gary attended BYU for one year, then transferred to College of Southern Utah for one year on a football scholarship. There he met his sweetheart, Vera Jean Adams, before serving an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Canadian Mission, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Upon returning, Gary was readmitted to BYU and continued courting Vera until they married on July 7, 1960. He graduated from BYU in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree, then earned his Master of Accountancy from BYU.
Gary worked for the Phoenix national CPA firm Haskins and Sells for 3 years before moving his family to Cedar City in 1965 to design and implement the first bachelor's degree program at CSU. During his 34-year tenure as a professor of accounting, he helped design the Master of Accountancy program at SUU before retiring in 1999. Gary advised, mentored, and counseled thousands of students, many that never took his class. He rarely, if ever, forgot the names of his students and where they were from, often stopping on family vacations to visit former students.
Gary received numerous teaching awards, including Professor of the Year twice, Outstanding Educator, and Outstanding Educator for the State of Utah from the Association of Public Accounting. He was inducted into the SUU Hall of Fame, a prestigious and well-deserved award.
Together Gary and Vera had 7 children, 24 precious grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Family was his greatest joy. He adored them all, and valued every moment of teasing and supporting them. Gary loved to travel. Sports were always a major part of his life, whether watching or participating. Upon retirement, Gary took up painting as a hobby, leaving treasured keepsakes for his family.
As an active member of the LDS Church, Gary held many callings including working with the Young Men on a ward and Stake level, Bishop, High Counselor, temple ordinance worker, and for 13 years he served as a sealer in both St. George and Cedar City Temples. His love of the Lord and people gained him many life-long friends. Gary's smile lit up every room that he entered. He was the best example of making others feel they were the most important, genuinely caring for and loving everyone. His loving nature and natural ability of listening will be missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vera; children—Brad Giles of Las Vegas, NV, Dana (Daril) Magleby of Lindon, Lara (Bruce) Reber of Cedar City, Candace (Ruben) Togisala of Cedar City, Derek (Courtni) Giles of St. George, Jennifer (Thomas) Orrock of Ft. Collins, CO, and Nathan (Amanda) Giles of Cedar City. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchild, his only brother Glade (Marilyn) Giles of Orem, and numerous other family members. He is proceeded in death by his parents.
Sincere thanks are extended to Dr. Joseph Te of St. George, Gary's specialist for 19 years. The family is also deeply grateful to Ethan Bunker of Sun Tree Hospice in Cedar City, who lovingly cared for Gary the last few days he was with us.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 8, at 12:00pm at the Cross Hollow Stake Center, 2830 West Cody Drive in Cedar City. Viewings will be Friday, February 7 from 5:30-7:30 and Saturday, February 8 from 10:00-11:30, both at the Cross Hollow Stake Center. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020