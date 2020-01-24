|
|
Gary Hafen
Mesquite, NV - Gary Bowler Hafen, age 85, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his hometown of Mesquite, Nevada. He was born February 2, 1934 in St. George, Utah to Maxwell and Emma Estella Bowler Hafen. On September 11, 1954 he was sealed to his sweetheart Monta Louise Woods in the St. George LDS Temple.
He raised his family in Las Vegas working as a teacher and administrator for the Clark County School District. He moved back home to Mesquite in 2003. Gary loved serving in the church.
Survivors include his wife, Monta; sons and daughters: Brad (Lena); Sondra (Jay) Holmstead; Diana (Beau) Strickler; Bret (Lorie); Scott; 22 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; brothers: Tim Hafen; Douglas (Ann) and sister in law, Dawn Hafen. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bryan.
Funeral services Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Mesquite Stake Center, 100 N. Arrowhead Lane. Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 at the chapel. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020