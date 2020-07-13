1/1
St. George - St. George, Utah- Gary Dale Hall, 62, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1958 in Panguitch, Utah to Dale Ervin Hall and Rose Marie Thompson. He married Robin Jean Morrison on March 13, 1975 in St. George. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. He was a lifelong resident of St. George, where he worked at Denny's for the last 4 decades. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and many friends. He loved to see people smile and lived to help others in any way he could. He is survived by his daughters Melody Jean Hall of St. George, Utah and Krystal Ann Hall of Jefferson City, Missouri, and his brother William Tillahash of Cedar City, Utah. 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren of St. George, Marylyn Hall of St. George, and step-siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ross LaVon Hall. As per his wishes, he was cremated. Services may be held at a later date. Hughes Mortuary (435) 674-5000




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

