Gary Keith Campbell
St. George - 1935-2019
Gary Keith Campbell, age 84, passed away August 4, 2019.
Gary was born, April 2, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alma LeGrande and Gwendolyn Sorensen Campbell. He married Joyce Ann Campbell on July 26, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joyce passed away March 9, 2007.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.). A visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dixie Pulmonary Critical Care | Intermountain Healthcare.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019