Gary Lee Anderson
Washington - Gary led a purposeful life based on his values. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Linda. He loved and cherished his family, friends, and many eclectic experiences over the years, such as: going to music concerts (his favorites were Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Ray Conniff and Johnny Mathis); college football; Champ Car and Indy Car racing. Recently, he discovered the pleasure of Cinnamon Roll French Toast at Black Bear Diner.
After serving in the United States Air Force, Gary started an academic journey in medicinal chemistry and pharmacy. Upon completing his graduate education at the University of Utah, he pursued an academic career in cancer drug research and teaching, starting with a postdoctoral position at Yale Medical School, Department of Pharmacology. He continued his research and teaching at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He was passionate about his work and discovered the joys of teaching pharmacy students.
Later in life, he served as a retail pharmacist. He cared for and treated customers as friends. He counseled them with compassion and expertise.
In full circle, Gary received amazing oncology care from his medical team at the Intermountain Cancer Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He fought a heroic and valiant 28 month battle with advanced metastatic cancer.
Gary had a ferocious determination to live as long as possible, prolonging, one day at a time, his 45 year loving marriage with the love of his life, Linda Fern Anderson.
Gary passed away quietly on October 30, 2019 at home with Linda by his side, holding his hand.
Throughout his journey, Gary maintained his infectious sense of humor, and his authentic, genuine and warm personality, which endeared him to many. He will be missed. At Gary's request, in lieu of flowers, share your favorite meal with a loved one. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019