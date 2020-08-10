Gary Neal Messer



St. George - Gary Neal Messer left this world too soon on July 20, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He spent his last days surrounded by the loves of his life, his daughters, as he succumbed to complications from lung disease. He was born on January 12, 1956 in Cedar City, Utah to Ann Harris Messer and John Creighton Messer. He spent much of his youth living in Las Vegas, and in 1970 his family moved to Beaver, Utah where he enjoyed his teenage years surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary graduated from Beaver High School in 1974, and went on to attend both Southern Utah State College (SUU) and Brigham Young University.



Gary loved the Lord and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1975 he served a mission in Boston, Massachusetts. He fulfilled his church callings to the fullest and believed that every calling was important in the eyes of the Lord.



Gary married Ruth Ann Peck in the Salt Lake Temple in 1978. They were later divorced. Together they had four beautiful daughters. Gary was a loving and devoted father; his daughters were the light of his life. He never missed a phone call from them, except on Sundays while in church, and he always answered every call with an affectionate, "What's up, Dolly?". Their dad was there to listen when they needed to be heard.



Gary spread his time and love freely to all he came in contact with. He loved science, math, reading, and anything that challenged his mind. He laughed at all jokes, even when they were not funny. When he thought a joke was genuinely funny his laughter would go silent, his face would turn a deep red, and his whole body would shake uncontrollably. .



Gary was kind to everyone he met and never judged a person by their past or present situation. He loved serving others and taught his daughters that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and to always show kindness and forgiveness to others.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters Myndee (Shon) Nelson of Oregon, Nicola Messer Palomo and Damien Rand of Orgon, Marissa (Jared) Murray of Oregon, and Heather (Joe) McGarvey of Cedar City, Ut.; grandchildren Myannah (Jesse) Garcia, Mason Perez, Tyler Buchholz, Imani Perez, Rey Perez, and Derek Murray; great-grandchildren Nayellie and Haven Garcia. His siblings Karianne (Rick) Jarvis of Beaver, Ut., Tracy M. Davis of St. George, Ut., Jacki (Alan) Smith of Delta, Ut., Dana (Wes) Vonrolleston of Monroe, Ut., and Paul Messer of Texas.



The family would like to invite you to join them in a celebration of life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 held in the pavilion located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedar City, Ut., 500 West 400 North, from 5-7:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, to help with memorial services, funds can be donated at any Mountain America Credit Union under the name: Gary Neal Messer Memorial Fund.









