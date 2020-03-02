|
Gary Stephen Stubbs
Washington - Gary Stephen Stubbs, Washington Utah age 69, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Gary was born February 26, 1951 in Everett, Washington to Joseph DeMar Stubbs & Wanda Marie Waltz. He married Christine Reidhead (deceased) and had 3 children, Jeremy Stephen Stubbs, Erin Tapia, and Trisha Lynn Stubbs . He met & married Marisol Contreras on February 13, 2013.
Gary moved to Parowan, Utah at age twelve then to St. George, Utah and lived there until death. Gary served in the United States Army and went to Vietnam. Gary was a hard worker and known by many people. He loves camping, fishing & visit family. He loved his family which include Marisol's two children, Roberto & Marisol, her 6 grandchildren, his 3 children & 3 grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marisol Stubbs, children Jeremy (Valerie) Kuna, Idaho, Erin Tapia (Miguel) , Trisha Lynn Stubbs (deceased); stepchildren Roberto & Marisol Navarro & 9 grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery with a viewing on Tuesday night from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Wednesday from 11:30-12:30 at Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, UT 84770.
Our family would like to acknowledge the special care given at DRMC; Dr. Mercado & Dr. Leon & to his favorite Nurse Trena.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020