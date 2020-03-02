Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Stephen Stubbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Stephen Stubbs Obituary
Gary Stephen Stubbs

Washington - Gary Stephen Stubbs, Washington Utah age 69, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Gary was born February 26, 1951 in Everett, Washington to Joseph DeMar Stubbs & Wanda Marie Waltz. He married Christine Reidhead (deceased) and had 3 children, Jeremy Stephen Stubbs, Erin Tapia, and Trisha Lynn Stubbs . He met & married Marisol Contreras on February 13, 2013.

Gary moved to Parowan, Utah at age twelve then to St. George, Utah and lived there until death. Gary served in the United States Army and went to Vietnam. Gary was a hard worker and known by many people. He loves camping, fishing & visit family. He loved his family which include Marisol's two children, Roberto & Marisol, her 6 grandchildren, his 3 children & 3 grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marisol Stubbs, children Jeremy (Valerie) Kuna, Idaho, Erin Tapia (Miguel) , Trisha Lynn Stubbs (deceased); stepchildren Roberto & Marisol Navarro & 9 grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery with a viewing on Tuesday night from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Wednesday from 11:30-12:30 at Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, UT 84770.

Our family would like to acknowledge the special care given at DRMC; Dr. Mercado & Dr. Leon & to his favorite Nurse Trena.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -