|
|
Gayle Ann Misterly
Washington - Gayle Ann (Jackson) Misterly, 74, of Washington, Utah passed away at home on April 16, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the home of Pastor David & Belinda Williamson 2891 Spring Meadow Drive, Corona, CA 92881.
Gayle was born on September 23, 1944 to Ono Jackson and Eugenia (Frank) Wallace, she is preceded in death by her daughter Sherry Misterly-Ellis and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Misterly Jr, son, Lewis Misterly III, Daughter, Karey (Troy) Abbond, son-in law, Jeffrey Ellis. Brother, Dennis Jackson, sisters, Julie (John) Burton, Marsha Wallace, Debbie Keller, Shelley (Glen) McLennan, sister-in law, Kathy (Ron) Petronzio. Grandchildren, Larry MacArthur, Lewis Misterly IV, Lindsey & Kody Abbond, Michael & Marissa Misterly, and many nephews and nieces who all loved her.
Memorial contributions in Gayle's honor may be made to Best Friends of Animals Sanctuary 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741. Gayle had a heart of compassion for sick and strayed animals.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019