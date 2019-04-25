Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
the home of Pastor David & Belinda Williamson
2891 Spring Meadow Drive
Corona, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Misterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Ann Misterly


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gayle Ann Misterly Obituary
Gayle Ann Misterly

Washington - Gayle Ann (Jackson) Misterly, 74, of Washington, Utah passed away at home on April 16, 2019.

Memorial will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the home of Pastor David & Belinda Williamson 2891 Spring Meadow Drive, Corona, CA 92881.

Gayle was born on September 23, 1944 to Ono Jackson and Eugenia (Frank) Wallace, she is preceded in death by her daughter Sherry Misterly-Ellis and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Misterly Jr, son, Lewis Misterly III, Daughter, Karey (Troy) Abbond, son-in law, Jeffrey Ellis. Brother, Dennis Jackson, sisters, Julie (John) Burton, Marsha Wallace, Debbie Keller, Shelley (Glen) McLennan, sister-in law, Kathy (Ron) Petronzio. Grandchildren, Larry MacArthur, Lewis Misterly IV, Lindsey & Kody Abbond, Michael & Marissa Misterly, and many nephews and nieces who all loved her.

Memorial contributions in Gayle's honor may be made to Best Friends of Animals Sanctuary 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741. Gayle had a heart of compassion for sick and strayed animals.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now