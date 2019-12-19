|
|
Gayle Walker
St. George, UT - Gayle Charlton Walker passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. Gayle is survived by her son, Shadd Walker (Nicole), grandchildren, Harrison, Grant, and Claire Walker, sister Sheri Lambert and brothers, Daryn, David, and Michael Charlton.
Gayle was born on June 21, 1946 to Owen Eugene and Lorna Steed Charlton. She was raised in West Weber, Utah. She attended Weber County Schools where she excelled in academics. She graduated from Weber Co. High School in 1964 then attended Weber State College. She was the oldest of seven children and the right-hand helper to her mother because of the way she guided, loved and advised her sister and brothers.
Gayle had a 30+ year career with the United States Government as a civilian procurement officer. She went on to work for Computer Science Corp., Del-Jen, and Fluor Corp. where she continued to oversee contracts with the Federal Government. During her career, Gayle traveled extensively all over the world and lived in California, Tennessee, and Washington DC. Gayle retired in 2013 and moved to St. George, Utah.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday January 3, 2020 at 3pm at the clubhouse of Stone Cliff in St. George Utah.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStg.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern, UT, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019