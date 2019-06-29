|
|
Gene Anderson
Cedar City - Gene Johnson Anderson was born August 18, 1932 in Toquerville, Utah to James Reed and Lena Batty Johnson. She passed away on June 23, 2019, at the age of 86, in Cedar City, Utah due to natural causes. Gene grew up in Toquerville and Cedar City. She married Byron Anderson on February 11, 1950 and lived in Cedar City and St. George for the remainder of her life.
Gene is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Brian) Jorgensen and Holly (Josh Thompson) Venuti, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews Mark and Terry Williams (all of Cedar City, California and Hong Kong).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clair Batty, her son Steven Anderson, her husband and her sister, Kae Williams.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 on Monday, July 1, 2019 followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary directly following services.
Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 29, 2019