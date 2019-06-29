Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Gene Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Anderson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Anderson Obituary
Gene Anderson

Cedar City - Gene Johnson Anderson was born August 18, 1932 in Toquerville, Utah to James Reed and Lena Batty Johnson. She passed away on June 23, 2019, at the age of 86, in Cedar City, Utah due to natural causes. Gene grew up in Toquerville and Cedar City. She married Byron Anderson on February 11, 1950 and lived in Cedar City and St. George for the remainder of her life.

Gene is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Brian) Jorgensen and Holly (Josh Thompson) Venuti, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews Mark and Terry Williams (all of Cedar City, California and Hong Kong).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clair Batty, her son Steven Anderson, her husband and her sister, Kae Williams.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 on Monday, July 1, 2019 followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary directly following services.

Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now