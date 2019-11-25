|
Gene LeMoyne Hansen
Gene was born to Clare and Rose Peterson Hansen on December 29, 1944 in St. George, Utah. He was the third of nine children. He attended Dixie High School. In March of 1963 he married Cheryl Marie Brenay. Together they had three sons; Curtis, Corey, and Kelly.
Gene owned a service station for several years and then went into a partnership on a tire store. He later sold his share to his partner. A few years later he went back to work at the tire store as the manager. He liked being an employee better than an owner.
Gene and Cheryl divorced in 1980. Gene dated for the next six years. He met and married Charmaine Talea Shingleton in January 1986. They were sealed in the St. George Temple in April 2000. They moved to Cedar City in 2004. After being married for sixteen years and the age of 57, they adopted a daughter named Noelani. Three years later they adopted another daughter, Kiara. Gene and Charmaine later divorced.
Gene loved fishing, hunting, and hiking. His sons inherited his love of the outdoors. Curtis loves, fishing, Corey loves hunting, and Kelly loves hiking. Gene also loved watching Lani run track and play volleyball and watching Kiara play basketball and volleyball.
Gene retired from the tire store and worked part time at Lin's Market until completely retiring a few years ago.
Gene has 13 grandchildren. Curtis's children are Chandy, Steven, Levi, Tyler, and Mariah. Corey's children are Brittney, Ember, Kate, and Olivia. Kelly's children are Abigail, Elizabeth, Emily, and Ashley. Gene has six great grandchildren: Brittney's children - Taycee, Jaxon, and Olivia. Ember's children - Logan and Luke. Steven's child - Serenity.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Julie, his sister-in-law Gayle Hansen, his brother-in-law John Lister, nieces Jackie Lister and Lisa Fain, and granddaughter Olivia Hansen.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hurricane Utah West Stake Center, 642 N. 2850 W.. There will be a reception line from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm before the funeral at the same location
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019