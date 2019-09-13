|
Gene Smith
St George - This is the life of Gene Lamar Smith.
Educated in Ogden Schools and Graduated from Ogden High - Class of 1947.
He was the son of Margaret Close and Reno Eckersley. He lived many years with his grandparents, Hezakia and Maude Close.
After graduation he went to Seattle Washington to work at Boeings. He met his future wife, Yvonne Rousell at church in Seattle. In 1950 he was drafted into the US Army and fought in Korea until 1951.
He was married in 1951 and has five children; Douglas - Debbie (deceased), Lynn - Diana, Denece, Mark - Dana, Curtis - Colette, and many grandchildren.
He was active in the LDS Church and filled many positions. He was a General Contractor and taught building construction at Boneville High. He did private homes, churches, and a subdivision in Pleasant View, UT.
He and his wife retired to St. George Utah, and later served a mission in Miami Florida. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and travel.
A funeral service will be held September 13, 2019 in St. George at 11:00 am and a Graveside service with military honors will be in Ben Lomond cemetery Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 pm. (See www.hughesmortuary.com for full service details)
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019