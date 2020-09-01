Gene W. Carter
Parowan, Utah - Our loving father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 25, 2020 at his daughter's home in Yukon, OK.
Gene was born on October 31, 1939, to Roscoe and Flora Carter in Morgan, Utah. He was the second born of twin boys. He lived in Morgan until he graduated in 1958, working on the family farm, which he loved dearly and playing high school sports. He served an LDS mission in the Central States Mission.
He married the love of his life, Kathryn Beckstead Carter on, September 7, 1962 in the Logan, UT LDS Temple. They were blessed with 6 beautiful children. As soon as they were married, he was shipped to Wurzberg, Germany, to serve in the Army.
He was a farmer through and through. Loved animals, the hard work and everything that came with it. When he would smell the farms smells, he would always say "that's the smell of money." He worked for the Church Farm in Las Vegas and Parowan, then his dream of having his own dairy farm came true with the formation of the 3-D Dairy in Preston, Idaho. After the farming crisis hit, the family moved back to Parowan where he worked for the LDS Church as a groundskeeper.
He loved planting a huge garden every year and sharing with everyone in town. He always entered his vegetables in the Iron County Fair and was so happy when he got 1st place or the Sweepstakes ribbon. He loved the outdoors and did not stop for one minute until his health slowed him down, and then he still pushed it after that as long as he could.
Gene was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many callings including Bishop of the Parowan 4th Ward, but his favorite callings were when he could work with the youth. He loved being with the kids and helping them achieve their goals. He was just a kid himself when he was with them. He loved the camping and hiking with the boys and being a chaperone at Girls Camp.
His love for the Scouting program was profound. He was part of every program/troop that was involved in the Boy Scout Association and earned the highest honor, which was the Silver Beaver Award.
He is survived by his children: Dan (Jennifer) Carter, Lund, NV, Debborah Stanton, Yukon, OK, David (Shelly) Carter, Silver City, NM, Juli (Tim) Patterson, Las Vegas, NV, Tawnya Blackburn (Mark), Riverton, UT, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way. Brothers, Tracy (Barbara) Carter, Uintah, UT, Scott (LouJean) Carter, Springville, UT, Jeff (Sue) Carter, Riverside, CA. Sister Jenny (Jeff) Bailey, Eagle Mountain, UT and Sister-In-Law, Laverna Carter, Preston, ID. He will be dearly missed by all.
We know that a glorious reunion took place above as he reunited with his sweetheart, as he had missed her so much. He was also proceeded in death by his son, Brent Paul Carter, his twin brother, Jerry Carter, his grandson, JayDee Carter and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the 3rd/4th Ward Chapel in Parowan, Utah at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held at 9:00 - 11:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery, all under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gene W. Carter's account at Wells Fargo Bank. Account Identifier is 10/31/39.