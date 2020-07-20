1/2
Geneal Jensen Poulson
1928 - 2020
Geneal Jensen Poulson

Cedar City - Geneal Jensen Poulson passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Austin, Sevier, Utah to Bertrum B and Iona Winget Jensen. Geneal married Mark Andrew Poulson on September 20, 1947. They were later sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple.

Geneal was preceded in death by her daughter Julia Ann Poulson Osborn, her father and mother, her husband and her son Mark Andrew Poulson Jr. and her sister, Dawna Vee Brown.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Pamela (Reed) Reeve and Janice (Jon) Hunter and her 2 brothers, Joseph B Jensen and Ronald B. Jensen

Geneal was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various callings. She was a friend to all and many benefitted from her quick wit, humble manner and gentle way.

Her services will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
01:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)

3 entries
July 21, 2020
Sorry Janice, to hear about your Mother
joy Grant
Friend
July 20, 2020
My fondest memory was when I was 17 Ina and I rode down on the bus to see John and Darlene. They lived down there then. Darlene and Geneal were like sisters. I remember them sitting out beneath the big trees and our laughter could be heard throughout Cedar. She never hurt a soul her whole life. Loved everyone unconditionally.
Her soul is now at rest with the lord and we will be together again. Barbara Heki Kendall
Barbara Kendall
Family
July 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pam and Janice I'm so sorry to hear about Aunt Geneal. My thoughts and prayers are with you both.
Lisa Howard
Family
