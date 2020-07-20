My fondest memory was when I was 17 Ina and I rode down on the bus to see John and Darlene. They lived down there then. Darlene and Geneal were like sisters. I remember them sitting out beneath the big trees and our laughter could be heard throughout Cedar. She never hurt a soul her whole life. Loved everyone unconditionally.

Her soul is now at rest with the lord and we will be together again. Barbara Heki Kendall

