Geneal Jensen Poulson
Cedar City - Geneal Jensen Poulson passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Austin, Sevier, Utah to Bertrum B and Iona Winget Jensen. Geneal married Mark Andrew Poulson on September 20, 1947. They were later sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple.
Geneal was preceded in death by her daughter Julia Ann Poulson Osborn, her father and mother, her husband and her son Mark Andrew Poulson Jr. and her sister, Dawna Vee Brown.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Pamela (Reed) Reeve and Janice (Jon) Hunter and her 2 brothers, Joseph B Jensen and Ronald B. Jensen
Geneal was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various callings. She was a friend to all and many benefitted from her quick wit, humble manner and gentle way.
Her services will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.