Geniel Ellsworth Gardner
McNary - 1930 - 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Geniel Ellsworth Gardner, passed away on February 5th after a brief illness. She was born November 1, 1930 in McNary, Arizona to Elwin and Dicie May Ellsworth. Geniel grew up on her father's cattle ranch in Show Low, Arizona. Because her mother died when she was only 9 years old, Geniel was both a sister and mother figure to her younger brother and sister. After completing high school and spending a year at home managing the household, her father agreed to let her leave home to attend Dixie Junior College in St. George. She blossomed during her college experience and discovered a talent for writing poems, plays, and skits. She enjoyed the social life she experienced in St. George after being so isolated on the family ranch. Geniel met her eternal companion, Robert W. Gardner, while she was a student at Dixie. They were married in the St. George Temple shortly before Robert left for Basic Training during the Korean Conflict. For years, Geniel and Robert moved across the country as Robert pursued his PhD and began his teaching career. Finally, his teaching opportunity at BYU allowed Geniel to put down deep roots in Utah Valley. She spent several years helping at BYU with Education Week and working at Campus Crafts when corsages were needed for the dances on campus. She loved handwork and became skilled at knitting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidery. Quilting was a favorite hobby and she gave quilts to all of her family members. Geniel served faithfully in all the auxiliaries of the church. Even at 88 years old, she still crocheted baby hats and booties for the Humanitarian Aid arm of the church. She cherished her family and had a gift for expressing love and appreciation to all.
Geniel is survived by her children Wayne (Janice), Kenneth (FaNette), Brent (Kristine), Julene (Keith) Furr, and Sylvia (Darwin) Russon; her sister LaDawn (Larry) Brewer; 28 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orem Park 4th Ward Building (50 S. 750 W. Orem, UT). A viewing will be held 9:30 - 10:30am prior to the services. A viewing will also be held Friday evening from 6 - 8 pm at the 4th Ward Building. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019