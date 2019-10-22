Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for George Merced
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Arnold Merced

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Arnold Merced Obituary
George Arnold Merced

St. George - George Arnold Merced at resident of St. George, Utah, passed away October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born February 9, 1945 in Cidra, Puerto Rico, to Maximino Merced and Iberia Rivera.

George was raised in Puerto Rico, moved to Brooklyn NY at 14 years old, moved to St. Thomas USVI at 18 years old and opened a gift shop. Returned to NYC in 1970 where he met his life partner of almost 50 years, Edith Senet Gomes and her three daughters. In 1974, they all moved to California and in 2005 George and Edith retired in St. George UT.

George enjoyed watching baseball, playing dominos and visit Mesquite with his family and friends.

George is survived by Edith S. Gomes, life partner from St George UT, daughters Zenet Negron, Elaine Gutierrez and Nelcy Sousa and grandchild Thomas Guzman, Jaclyn Guzman, Thomas Sousa, Tayler Sousa, Lexis Robbins and great grandchild Trey Guzman and Tanner Guzman from Lodi/Stockton CA. He is survived by his brother Manuel Merced from Boston MA and sisters Lydia Merced, Sylvia Merced, Ruth Robles, Donna Robles from NYC and preceded in death by his sister Maria Merced.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at the St. George Community Church, St. George UT.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign George's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now