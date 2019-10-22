|
George Arnold Merced
St. George - George Arnold Merced at resident of St. George, Utah, passed away October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born February 9, 1945 in Cidra, Puerto Rico, to Maximino Merced and Iberia Rivera.
George was raised in Puerto Rico, moved to Brooklyn NY at 14 years old, moved to St. Thomas USVI at 18 years old and opened a gift shop. Returned to NYC in 1970 where he met his life partner of almost 50 years, Edith Senet Gomes and her three daughters. In 1974, they all moved to California and in 2005 George and Edith retired in St. George UT.
George enjoyed watching baseball, playing dominos and visit Mesquite with his family and friends.
George is survived by Edith S. Gomes, life partner from St George UT, daughters Zenet Negron, Elaine Gutierrez and Nelcy Sousa and grandchild Thomas Guzman, Jaclyn Guzman, Thomas Sousa, Tayler Sousa, Lexis Robbins and great grandchild Trey Guzman and Tanner Guzman from Lodi/Stockton CA. He is survived by his brother Manuel Merced from Boston MA and sisters Lydia Merced, Sylvia Merced, Ruth Robles, Donna Robles from NYC and preceded in death by his sister Maria Merced.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at the St. George Community Church, St. George UT.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary (435) 673-2454.
