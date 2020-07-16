George "Dale" Bettridge
Parowan - George "Dale" Bettridge, 79, passed peacefully from one Paradise (Parowan) to another (Heaven) on July 15, 2020, at his home in Parowan, Utah. A man of inventive phrases, Dale would probably tell you today that he is "better a little" or "pretty and good."
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, George James and Dorine (Dailey) Bettridge; his brothers, James Elwood and Lamont D. (E. Jeanette); his sisters, Sharlett Bettridge and Linda Rae (John) Marriott; and his son-in-law, Delayne Fausett.
Dale is survived by his wife, Geraldene (Williams) Bettridge; a brother, Wayne (Carol) Bettridge; sisters-in-law, Suzanne (James E.) Bettridge and Lynn (Lamont) Bettridge; his daughters, Adele (Kimball) Lloyd and Brenda (Tracy) Esplin; his sons, Chad (Amy) Bettridge and David (Aislinn) Bettridge; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Dale was born November 24, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah. He grew up in Parowan and Paragonah and graduated from Parowan High School in 1959. He served in the United States Army for two years, completing basic training at Fort Ord and serving in the Army motor pool and drill team at Fort Lee in Virginia.
After dating her for a few months, Dale invited his sweetheart, Geraldene Williams, to come down from Salt Lake City to Parowan for a visit--he had a surprise for her. Expecting a ring, Geri was shocked when Dale gave her something even better--a gold-plated .30-30. Eventually Dale gave Geri a ring too, and they were married on August 5, 1966, in Beaver, Utah. On August 5, 1967, Dale made Geri his eternal companion when they were sealed in the St. George temple.
Dale worked for the Driver License Division for 30 years as a driver license examiner, a hearing officer, and a supervisor. He drove a fuel truck for five years. Dale also served the community he loved as a member of Sons of Utah Pioneers, the Gun and Rod Club, the Lions Club, and the Parowan High Booster Club; he served on the Parowan Board of Adjustments, the Planning and Zoning Committee, and the City Council.
Dale loved to spend time with his family in and around Parowan. He was always on the lookout for unusual rocks, obsidian chippins, and respectable jags of wood. Many fun family weekends were spent in Co-op Valley camping and cutting firewood. Dale is adored by his grandkids. From their grandpa, the kids learned valuable life lessons--how to fold paper airplanes, how to cut out snowflakes, how to braid leather, and how to catapult checkers across the room.
He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often feeding others delicious dutch-oven grub. He was always willing to drop everything to help out a friend.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at Southern Utah Mortuary in Parowan. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Parowan West Ward building. Interment will be in the Parowan Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.
In lieu of sending flowers, spend time in the North Hills shooting bottles with your loved ones, but remember, as Dale would frequently say, to "Focus and quit waving, watch your toes, and don't pet the snakes."
.