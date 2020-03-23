|
George Bryce Rappleye
George Bryce Rappleye, 84, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Florence Arizona on March 09, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Scottie Aloha(Bud Munns); wife, Maxine Morrison Child, Clinton, Utah; seven children: Daniel Bryce, Patricia Lynn(Eric Millis), Lorrie Ann(Joel Manley), Dale Alan(Kim Cappadonia), Donald Jay(DeNae Dennett), Wayne Dee(Annette Beers), and Robert Shane(Heather Bauer); many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and beloved step-children and their children.
Funeral Services were held on March 14, 2020 in Clinton, Utah
See obituary at https://www.russonmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020