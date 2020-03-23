Resources
George Bryce Rappleye

George Bryce Rappleye, 84, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Florence Arizona on March 09, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Scottie Aloha(Bud Munns); wife, Maxine Morrison Child, Clinton, Utah; seven children: Daniel Bryce, Patricia Lynn(Eric Millis), Lorrie Ann(Joel Manley), Dale Alan(Kim Cappadonia), Donald Jay(DeNae Dennett), Wayne Dee(Annette Beers), and Robert Shane(Heather Bauer); many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and beloved step-children and their children.

Funeral Services were held on March 14, 2020 in Clinton, Utah

See obituary at https://www.russonmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
