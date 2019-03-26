Services
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
452 N 2600 W
Hurricane, UT
George Lawrence Eitel Jr.

Hurricane - Larry Eitel returned home to Heavenly Father 3/21/19. He spent his life in service of his local community, the US military, Civil Air Patrol, and graduated Virginia Tech with a bachelor's in chemical engineering. A devoted husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, he is deeply loved and greatly missed. Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 452 N 2600 W, Hurricane, UT 84737 on 3/27/19 at 11:30am, burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery in CO on 4/1/19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Utah Civil Air Patrol, wing tab at utwg.cap.gov.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
