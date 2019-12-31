|
George Slack
Cedar City - George Harry Slack, 95, passed away on December 27, 2019 in Ivins, Utah. He was born June 18, 1924 in Toquerville, Utah to Rowena Worthin and Martin Harry Slack. He married his eternal companion, Audree Gower, on July 2, 1946 in the St. George Temple.
George attended Brigham Young University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. He boxed while in the service and played football at BYU. George loved to sing. He sang in many choirs and quartets. Most recently, he sang with the Master Singers in Cedar City, Utah. George loved to serve people and enjoyed missionary work for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve as Bishop several times.
He is survived by his children; Georgette Rasmussen of Tampa, FL, Stephanie Slack of Cedar City, Diane Slack of Tremonton, UT, Grayson (Laura) Slack of Auburn, CA, Carolyn Slack of Cedar City and Curtis (Mary) Slack of Cedar City, UT, and his 40 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Audree and his parents Martin and Rowena Slack; his sisters, Cola Slack Bowler, Pharol Slack Adams and Maxine Slack Cook; grandsons, Grayson Clay Garrison and Nicolas Summers, and great-grandson, Hudson David Read.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cedar 15th Ward (500 W. 400 N.) in Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the church building from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020