Gerald Bruce DaileyThe Heavens opened up today, and took a special man away. On Monday morning August 31, 2020, Gerald Bruce Dailey aged 84, passed away after a courageous battle of cancer.Born August 12, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elmer Amos and Ruth Wilson Dailey. Jerry had one brother Kenneth Dean Dailey. They were very close and shared many wonderful memories together.Jerry met his beautiful sweetheart and love of his life Reva Christine Bernard in the same Salesmanship class as a senior at West High School where he sold her a pitch of a "Forever Love". They married January 30, 1955 and later took their five children to be sealed in the Salt Lake City, LDS Temple. They were married 65 years.Jerry always had a passion to be a firefighter which became his career. He served as a Salt Lake City firefighter for 24 years, and county 2 years. He also worked many other side jobs to support his family.Jerry loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting, boating and many other adventures. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing many places with his Sweetheart, family and friends.Jerry was a man of many talents and liked to build beautiful things with wood. In 1992 he bought property in Ivins Utah and built a beautiful home for Reva and Him to retire. He also had a keen eye in taking care of his yard and the beauty of their homes that they owned. He also had a hobby in coin collecting and enjoyed showing them to his family when they would come to visit.Jerry was known for his beautiful blue eyes, his full head of wavy hair, and don't forget his smile that made you feel special. He would do anything for you and enjoyed helping others.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and parents- in-laws, along with many family members. He is survived by his wife Reva Dailey, children Steven (Janna) Dailey, Kay Lynne (Brad) Bake, Lyle (Corina) Dailey, Mike (Shelia) Dailey, Dee Anne Dailey, 17 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren, and his brother Kenneth Dean Dailey.Reva, and the Family would like to Thank all his friends, Ward members, Family and all that have been a part of his life. A special Thanks to Bishop Galbrait and Jerry's Hospice nurse Carly, it meant so much to have you both near.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 12 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 900 E. 5850 So. Murray, UT 84121. The family viewing will be 9:30 to 10 am, Open viewing 10-11:30 am. Funeral service is 12 noon. Masks and Social distance will be required. Murray Cemetery will be Jerry's resting place 5490 S. Vine St. SLC, UT. 84107.For those that would like to watch the funeral live log in: