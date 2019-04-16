|
Gerald Warren Danburg
St. George - Gerald Warren Danburg went to heaven on his 94th birthday, April 10, 2019. He was born 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska to Artie and Virginia Danburg.
He served in the 2nd Marine division during WW2 in the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Okinawa and occupational Japan. He married Phyllis Henderson July 3rd, 1948 and would have celebrated their 71st anniversary. He was a member of the Teamsters, retired and moved to St. George, Utah in 1990.
He is survived by his wife, son, Mike (Mary). daughter Terri, sisters Virginia (Lou) Prchal, Yvonne (Dale) Wulff, 4 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, and Jessica. He attended the Calvary Chapel in St. George.
A special thanks to Pastor Rick, Southern Utah Veterans Home, the gang on the 600 community and all others for many visits and encouragement.
At his and the family's request, there will be no services.
Memorials suggested to Calvary Chapel St. George Promised Land Retreat or the American Legion of St. George.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019