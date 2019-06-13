|
Glen "Pete" Dodge
Washington - Glen Petersen "Pete" Dodge passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Glen was born May 28, 1924 in Kanarraville, Utah to William Erastus Dodge and Morrill Grace Petersen and lived his childhood years in Kanarraville, Gunnison, and Toquerville, Utah. He married Glenna Maurine Tippetts August 2, 1947 and they are the parents of four children, 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A private family remembrance will be held in July 2019. The Full obituary is published at Metcalf Mortuary (http://www.metcalfmortuary.com/Obituaries).
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019