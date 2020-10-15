Glenda Taylor
St. George - Glenda Lee Taylor returned home to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14th 2020, surrounded in person and virtually by her adoring children and grandchildren.
She was born in Hagerman, Idaho on a peaceful winter day on the 28th of January, 1940 to Samuel Glenn and Fern Laraine Shaffer. She was the third of 5 beautiful girls and was blessed to be named after the father she loved so much. From the beginning, Glenda was one of a kind. Even the delivering doctor could see how special she was and asked if he and his wife could take her for their own! But Glenn and Fern were not about to be separated from their precious new daughter and so life was forever filled with Glenda's love, laughter and inspiring faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
After graduating high school, she went on to attend and graduate from Brigham Young University with a degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching job was in Oregon state and she quickly became a favorite teacher because of her love, patience, and dedication to her school children.
She married her eternal sweetheart, Kent Eugene Taylor in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 16,th 1968 and soon began a family with the birth of her 1st child in September of 1969. Over the next 10 years, four more children would have the honor and joy of calling her mother.
Glenda was blessed with countless talents. She was a flawless artist, teacher, party thrower and cherished friend. She loved celebrating holidays and people. Making others feel loved and special is what brought her the most joy. This unwavering kindness and service to others made her a beloved woman by all who knew her, and she will be missed beyond words.
Glenda's memory survives in the hearts' of her children: Kathy Lee Von Trapp; Debra Lynn Mangum (Carlton Mangum); Rebecca Annk Eugene Taylor (Suni Taylor) and David Kent Taylor (Kim Taylor). In addition, she had 12 beautiful grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and another on on way.
Funeral Services will be held both in person and lIve streamed on Saturday, October 17th 2020 at 2:00PM MST.
The physical location for those who can come is the LDS Church Bldg located at 259 North Mall Drive in St George Utah 84770. The live stream can be found on McMillan Mortuary's website at mcmillanmortuary.com
