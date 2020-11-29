We loved Aunt Glenn. She was always so happy to see us, even when could not see well, as soon as you told her who you were her smile lit up and you knew she loved you.

My favorite memories of her were at her favorite place Bear Valley, it as my dads favorite place also. Bear Valley ranch will always be one of my special places.

We love you all Gordon and JoAnn Topham

Gordon and JoAnn Topham

Family