Glenna Dodge
Cedar City - Glenna Topham Dodge passed away in her home in Cedar City, Utah on November 25, 2020 following a short illness. Glenna was born on January 30, 1927 in Paragonah, Iron County, Utah. She was welcomed by her parents, George A. and Della Mae Smith Topham, and four brothers, Kenneth G., Dewey Anthon, Fred, and Waldon Smith. She also had a little sister Elma Simpkins. Glenna grew up in Paragonah and attended high school in Parowan. Her best memories were of the summers she spent at her family's ranch in Bear Valley. She married Lyman Clark Dodge on November 20, 1946 in the St. George L.D.S. Temple.
Glenna was employed for 28 years with the ASCS (Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service) where she made many friends and was good at her job. She liked to do handwork and she had a wonderful garden. Glenna served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite job was in the MIA working with the young women. She was a good mom who was always concerned for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children NaDene Heywood (Joseph) of Brigham City, Utah; Russell L. Dodge (Laurel) of St. George, Utah; Kevin C. Dodge (Lori) of Cedar City, Utah; 13 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, her siblings, and one grandchild.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private service will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sun Tree Home Health and Hospice for their professional care.
.