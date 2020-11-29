1/1
Glenna Dodge
1927 - 2020
Glenna Dodge

Cedar City - Glenna Topham Dodge passed away in her home in Cedar City, Utah on November 25, 2020 following a short illness. Glenna was born on January 30, 1927 in Paragonah, Iron County, Utah. She was welcomed by her parents, George A. and Della Mae Smith Topham, and four brothers, Kenneth G., Dewey Anthon, Fred, and Waldon Smith. She also had a little sister Elma Simpkins. Glenna grew up in Paragonah and attended high school in Parowan. Her best memories were of the summers she spent at her family's ranch in Bear Valley. She married Lyman Clark Dodge on November 20, 1946 in the St. George L.D.S. Temple.

Glenna was employed for 28 years with the ASCS (Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service) where she made many friends and was good at her job. She liked to do handwork and she had a wonderful garden. Glenna served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite job was in the MIA working with the young women. She was a good mom who was always concerned for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children NaDene Heywood (Joseph) of Brigham City, Utah; Russell L. Dodge (Laurel) of St. George, Utah; Kevin C. Dodge (Lori) of Cedar City, Utah; 13 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, her siblings, and one grandchild.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private service will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sun Tree Home Health and Hospice for their professional care.

Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.





Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)

11 entries
November 28, 2020
We loved Aunt Glenn. She was always so happy to see us, even when could not see well, as soon as you told her who you were her smile lit up and you knew she loved you.
My favorite memories of her were at her favorite place Bear Valley, it as my dads favorite place also. Bear Valley ranch will always be one of my special places.
We love you all Gordon and JoAnn Topham
Gordon and JoAnn Topham
Family
November 28, 2020
I have fond memories of working with Glenna for a lot of years. She was always pleasant to me and a great help in my work. She has a special place in my heart and memory. Judy and I are glad is now reunited with Lyman, who we know she missed.
Tom and Judy Simper
November 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brady Topham
November 28, 2020
Dodge family I am so sorry for your loss, Aunt glenna will be missed in so many ways.
Joe & Betty Topham
Family
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Glenna's passing. She was a wonderful neighbor, church member and friend. We will miss her, but are happy to know she is reunited with her husband and others in a better place. We will remember her and her nice home and garden on our street. Our condolences to her children and other family.
Karin and Tanisa Crosby Jeffery
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
Apple pie without the cheese, is like a hug without the squeeze.
My favorite little quote, I sure enjoyed when Eric posted your videos on social media. Such a fun thing to see you with the kids. Xoxo
Lili Earl
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sure love ya grandma! So thankful I had you in my life. Fly high.
Eric Dodge
Family
November 27, 2020
I knew Glenna from the Cedar 4th Ward. I think her and Lyman was in that ward all the time the Clark kids were growing up. She is a sweet lady and she is someone that I fondly remember. However, it is hard to lose a mother no matter the circumstances. I am sorry for your loss.
Trudie (Clark) Terry
Friend
November 27, 2020
I remember Glenna from the Cedar 14th Ward. She was always fun to visit. She always made you feel welcome in her home which was as clean as a pin and she had the cleanest windows in town She always had a beautiful garden which she shared with everyone.
My condolences to the family
Carol Brian
Friend
November 27, 2020
NaDene and Joe: I have loved your mother since the time she was a Visiting Teacher to by now deceased mom. Later I became a member of her ward and enjoyed sitting with her and hearing updates about her family. She was a lovely lady! Our condolences. She will be missed.
Kareen Porter Chamberlain
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a sweet
Susann Rowley Asay
Acquaintance
