Gordon Allen
St. George - Gordon Richard Allen 84, of Leeds, Utah returned home to our Heavenly Father on January 8, 2020. Born April 20, 1935 in Bluffdale Utah.
He married his lifelong companion of 66 1/2 years, Peggy Jane Christensen on June 16, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Among Gordon's many years of employment, he worked for Keelys Wholesale, then later as a tour bus driver for Lewis Brothers Stages, Grayline and Sullivan Busses.
Gordon was proceeded in death by his son Mark Richard Allen. He is survived by his wife Peggy Allen, sister Peggy Anderson and daughters Ellen Kristine Spiers (Mark), Janice Larene Grygla ( Mark G), Maureen Allen Russ (Bob), Paula Jane Stewart (Dean). His son Russell Gordon Allen and daughter-in-law Lori Paola Allen. 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A private family viewing will be on Thursday January 16 at 11:00 AM. at the Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah located at 1316 S. 400 E. Suite A-3. St. George, UT 84790. Services will be Friday January 17 at 10:00 AM in the Leeds Chapel located at 75 N. Main St. Leeds, UT 84746
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr's Boorman and Saifee for your tender care, and to the kind compassionate staff that attended Gordon in his final hours.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020