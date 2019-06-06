Services
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel
550 E 700 S
St. George , UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel
550 E 700 S
St. George, UT
View Map
Gordon Empey Obituary
Gordon Empey

St. George - Gordon Lynn Empey, born on May 2, 1959 passed away on June 1, 2019, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Gordon was a Southern Utah native. He was born in St George Utah to Gordon Lew Mar Empey and Valeen Empey. He loved camping, hunting, riding his four wheeler and spending time visiting with his family. He was a Pilot car driver for a living which he enjoyed. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirleen Empey. He is survived by his two sons Duston (Lauren) and James Empey and his brothers Ashely (Diane), Robert, and Darren Empey and his sister Kathy Crawford (John).

Services will held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 550 E 700 S St. George Utah 84770. A viewing will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 9:30 am with the Funeral services to follow at 11:00 am. The interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery at 1777 S. Dixie Dr. St George, Utah. Please join us in celebrating the life of this amazing man. Care has been entrusted to Hughes Mortuary. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 6, 2019
