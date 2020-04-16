Resources
St.George - Gordon Ernest Weinheimer, 89, April 11, 2020, in The Meadows, St. George. He was born June 20, 1930, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada the 6th child of Jacob Weinheimer and Wilhelmina Boos. He married Nancy Ellen Folsom in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1961. He is survived by 5 children: Jeana (Eric) Allen of Lakeland, Florida; Beth (Jon) Erickson of Parker, Colorado; Merrill (Carrie) of Belton, Missouri; Craig (Tiffany) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Keith (Misty) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Virtual funeral services will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. You may attend remotely by going to www.metcalfmortuary.com then click on Gordon's obituary then click more and go to the bottom. There will be only family visitations. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
