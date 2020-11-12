Gordon Harvey Pace
New Harmony, Utah - Gordon Harvey Pace, age 90, passed peacefully from this mortal life, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home in New Harmony, Utah, surrounded by members of his family. Gordon was born July 8, 1930 in Cedar City, Utah to Henry A. and Abigail Hammond Pace.
He grew up on the family farm in New Harmony, catching minnows in Ash and Jo-Lee Creek and swimming in Bishop's pond, riding horses and playing with nieces and nephews of the same age since he was the youngest of his siblings—Pearl, Leslie, Anthon, Preston, & Ruby--by quite a span of years. He enjoyed going to school at the New Harmony Schoolhouse, and later at Cedar High, where he served in student government, but he was always most content to be on the farm, riding his horse, helping with the farm, hunting deer, and helping his dad work the cattle. After graduating from High School, Gordon met the love of his life, Betty Renee Peterson. After a brief courtship, they were married in the St. George Temple on February 14, 1953. Together they raised four sons and a daughter. In 1955 he began a 33-year career with the City of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, starting as a power-plant operator at Hoover Dam and rising up through the ranks to Asst. Superintendent in L.A., and then Superintendent of the Owens Valley Power Operations for the LADWP. He worked hard to provide for his family, was known for his work ethic and fairness, and was loved by many. He was an active Latter-day Saint, serving as Cub Scout Leader, Stake Missionary, Elders Quorum President, Branch President, Bishop, and Home Teacher. But no calling was more important to him than that of husband and "Dad." He enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, boating, and waterskiing. His work assignments took him from Boulder City, NV, to Downey, Bishop, Whittier, and Lone Pine, CA, yet he always longed for the life he enjoyed on the family farm in New Harmony. Following his 1988 retirement, he and Betty were able to retire to their beloved New Harmony, where they raised apples, gardens, cattle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the same Pace Family Farm that he loved as a boy.
He is survived by his children, Mark of Banning, CA, James (Carolyn) of New Harmony, UT, and Nancy (Russ) Thornley of Lehi, UT. He found tremendous delight in his eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Renee Peterson Pace, sons, Steven, and Gregory, as well as a great-granddaughter, Angela Thornley.
Because of the pandemic, the family will not have a conventional viewing and funeral. The immediate family plans to celebrate his life in a very limited, private family funeral and graveside service on Monday, November 16th. The extended family and friends are welcome (and encouraged) to share their memories, photos, and thoughts of Gordon at www.sumortuary.com
Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.