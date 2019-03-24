|
|
Gordon Rushforth
St. George, Utah - Gordon Samuel Rushforth, age 82, passed away on March 21st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in St. George, Utah. He was born in Ogden, Utah, May 27th, 1936 to Cecil Samuel and Ruth A Walker Rushforth. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1954 and attended Weber College and The University of Utah. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and proudly served as a tank crewman in the 1st Armored Division.
Gordon married Evelyn Kay Ulmer on November 26th, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He was married to Evelyn Kay for 60 years. Together they had 4 children: Gary (Deceased), Greg, Leisa, and Karen. He has 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
They lived in Salt Lake City and transferred to Southern California where they lived for 35 years. Gordon was employed as an architectural representative for Sinclair Paint. He was responsible for writing specifications for major new and existing building projects throughout the western states. He said he always had a capable crew and they became his extended family. After Gordon's open heart surgery, they retired to St. George, Utah and lived there for 15 and a half years.
Gordon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in numerous callings throughout his lifetime. He loved the Gospel and its teachings and credits his good mother and father for a wonderful childhood and their fine example. Gordon enjoyed skiing, fishing, golfing, and hiking the great outdoors.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1285 N. Bluff St, St. George, UT, with a viewing held prior from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mona City Cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019