Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Gregory Pace
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Harmony Ward Chapel, Main & Center St.,
New Harmony, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
New Harmony Ward Chapel, Main & Center St.
New Harmony, UT
Gregory Pace


1963 - 2019
Gregory Pace Obituary
Gregory Pace

Las Vegas - Gregory Neil Pace, 55, passed peacefully from this life on June 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was the fourth of five children born to Gordon Harvey and Betty Renee Pace, on September 9, 1963 in Lynwood, CA. His growing up years were spent in Downey, CA, Boulder City, NV, Bishop, and Whittier, CA. After graduating from La Serna H.S in Whittier, Greg attended cosmetology school, from which he graduated and spent nearly thirty years as a very accomplished cosmetologist in Las Vegas.

Greg loved his family and his Latter-day Saint heritage. His friendly disposition and love for life and adventure won him many lifelong friends, and afforded him travel experiences in countries throughout the world. He was an avid reader—attentive to current events but especially loved history and particularly biographies. He loved music, theatre, cooking, the outdoors, and just relaxing with friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the New Harmony Ward Chapel, Main & Center St., New Harmony, UT, with a viewing from 10:30-11.30am.

Greg is survived by his father, Gordon Pace of New Harmony, UT; brothers, Mark, Banning, CA, James (Carolyn), New Harmony, sister Nancy (Russ Thornley), Lehi, UT, friend and caregiver Alfredo Salazar, and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Pace; brother, Steven Pace, and niece, Angela Thornley.

Interment in the New Harmony Cemetery will be under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 11, 2019
