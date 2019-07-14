Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ledges Golf Club Fish Rock Grille
1585 Ledges Parkway
St. George, UT
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
La Villa Bella San Antonio
792 West Arrow Highway
Upland, CA
Gregory Savage Tripp

Gregory Savage Tripp Obituary
Gregory Savage Tripp

St. George - Greg Tripp, age 64, passed away July 2, 2019 with his loving children and family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Tripp, son, Grant Tripp (wife Ashley), daughter, Lauren Tripp, and his mother, Gayle Trapasso.

Other survivors include his sister, Shauna Lee (husband James), Step-children; Clifton Craddick (wife Amanda), Jared Craddick (wife Chrissy), and Claire Craddick, as well as his grandchildren, Jasper and Coralyn.

Greg was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to parents Boyd (Grant) and Gayle Tripp. During his childhood, his family moved to Brea, California. He graduated from Brea Olinda High School in 1973 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from California State University, Fullerton. Greg raised his children in Upland, California with his first wife, Stacy. He was the much loved patriarch of his family. Greg later married the love of his life, Carrie. They moved to St. George, Utah in 2014 when his company, Industrial Brush Corporation relocated from Pomona, California. Greg loved being with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating on the river, playing golf, Harley-Davidson rides, and Jeeping. Greg especially enjoyed listening to music and cooking with his wife, Carrie.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Ledges Golf Club Fish Rock Grille, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George, Utah, 84770.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at La Villa Bella San Antonio, 792 West Arrow Highway in Upland, California, 91784.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 14, 2019
