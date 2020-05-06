|
Guenavere Allen Sandberg
St. George, Utah - Guenavere Allen Sandberg, age 90, passed away in St George, UT on May 4, 2020. She entered earth life in Cedar City, UT on October 4, 1929. Gwen grew up in Circleville, Utah surrounded by loving parents Irvin and Alice Wilson Allen, Aunt Carrie, Aunt Jessie, Uncle Lee and Uncle Vick down on the corner. She graduated from Utah State Agricultural College 1951. Gwen married George Woodard Sandberg on August 22, 1951 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they reared five children. Gwen taught school (elementary, high school, Utah State University and College of Southern Utah which later became Southern Utah University).
Meanwhile she pursued her own education earning a Master of Education degree at Utah State in 1965. For 15 years, Gwen was Publications Director for the Utah Shakespearean Festival. Following retirement in 1990, Gwen and Woody served three LDS service missions; two to Laie, Hawaii, and one near their home in New Harmony. Children are Sonja (Stephen Pyne), Queen Creek AZ; Terrel, New Harmony, UT; Cris (Wendy Hanson), St. Helens, OR; Jabe (René Comp), Chandler, AZ; Eric, Palmdale CA.
Near the end of her life, Gwen considered her greatest accomplishment to be her 65 year marriage to the love of her life, as well as the five educated, faithful and loving children who survive her. Along with spouses, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, this family represents Gwen's reward. Two much-loved siblings also survive: Jetta Brewer-Huber, Anchorage AK; Mauna Proctor, Colorado Springs, CO. Gwen's husband Woody, her sister Sandra Tebbs and brother Bruce Allen preceded her in death.
Interment will be at the New Harmony Cemetery on Friday May 8, 2020 following a short graveside service.
Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service for larger groups to be held in the future and are invited to share condolences online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
"Let us cross over the river now, and sit in the shade of the trees." -Stonewall Jackson
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020