Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary
140 N. Main St.
Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 635-9922
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Bible Church
88 North State St.
LaVerkin, UT

Hurricane - Gunter passed away peacefully in his home on March 3, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born July 24, 1931 in Kassel Germany to Karl & Josefa Pfutzenreuter. Close friends and family called him "Heinz". He immigrated to Canada as a young man with $5.00 in his pocket. Later immigrated to the US and settled in San Diego where he worked until retirement. He moved to Hurricane, UT in 2004. Gunter loved life and people, people loved him. He never met a stranger; if you ever met him you would never forget him. He also enjoyed music, traveling, and loved animals, wrestling and playing the lotto. He was a loyal friend and loving husband.

He is survived by his loving wife Veronika, daughter Virginia Grogg (Scott), San Diego, CA., also Veronika's daughters, Joni Kincer, Ontario, CA, Gloria Ramsey, Las Vegas NV, Laura Miller (Dan) Hurricane, UT, Eva Reader (Darren) Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 13 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Sat. March 30th at Mountain View Bible Church at 2 pm located at 88 North State St. LaVerkin, UT. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
