H. Brooks Cope
St. George - H. Brooks Cope, 86 of St. George, Utah, peacefully passed away on August 6, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Glenbar, Arizona to Henry Cope and Mamie Harless and raised in Arizona.
After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War on the Demilitarized Zone. Brooks married Barbara Marquart in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They raised their 6 children in Lakewood, California where he earned his living as an Attorney at Law. He served both in the community and Church including as a Bishop in the Lakewood 3rd and 4th Ward. After the death of his first wife Barbara, Brooks married Kathy Frodsham in 2001 and they were sealed in the San Diego Temple. They served in the New Jersey Morristown Mission for the Church. Their blended family includes 10 children.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and children: Dennis Cope, Jody (Brian) Smith, Brent (Karen) Cope, Karie (Kim) Porterfield, Michael (Michele) Cope, Stacie Cope, Jen (Adam) Jorgensen, Eric Fink, Stephanie (Farrell) Roseberry, and Michelle Eberhard. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 16 at 9-9:45 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4461 South Country Club Drive, St. George, Ut 84790. Funeral Service at 10 am. Internment will be held at Artesia Cemetery, in Artesia California, Aug 17, 11 am. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019