|
|
H. Val Hafen
1940 - 2020
H.Val Hafen passed away May 20, 2020 after struggling with health issues for the last year and a half. He was always hopeful and always planning his next fishing trip, round of golf, RZR ride, or trip to his beloved ranch. He was on his exercise bike when he passed, trying to get more strength in his legs for the his next round of golf.
Val was born November 25, 1940 in St. George, Utah, the oldest child of Harmon Valentine Hafen and Eda Marie Larsen. He was a graduate of Dixie High School, Dixie College, and the University of Utah. Val had a wonderful career founding an accounting firm that is now known as Hafen Buckner. Val said he would never retire, and never did, and was working on tax returns the day he passed. Val loved serving his clients and many became his dear friends. He was a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Gulf States Mission, spending most of his time in Texas. He served as a member of the Utah National Guard and was an expert marksman. He loved his participation in the Elks Club, Lions Club, and the Dixie Round Up. Many have fond memories with Val hunting, fishing, golfing, 4-wheeling, running cattle, raising and racing horses, and spending time at Pine Valley and the ranch at "Hafen Point," and the list goes on.
His greatest love was his family and he loved spending time with them at the ranch. The family wishes to thank his wonderful wife Marje for her patient care of Val, especially in this past year. We will miss Val and our visits as he sat in his lazy boy recliner.
H. Val was proceeded in death by his parents and half-sisters Claudia Gates, Helen Whitehead, and Ramona Davies.
He is survived by his wife of over 26 years Marjorie Smith Hafen; his children, Vala'dee (Ed) Tanner of SLC, Utah; Travis (Jilynne) Hafen of St. George, Utah; Tadd (Barbara) Hafen of St. George, Utah; and Jennifer (Rob) Fetzer of Highland, Utah; Marjorie's children, Mike (Alane) Brown of Springdale, Utah; Shelly (Kurt) Harris of Santa Clara, Utah; and Ron (Lynnette) Brown of Hurricane, Utah; 23 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Steve (Ilene) Hafen; Kaye Wright; his former wife 'Nora White Hafen; and many nephews and nieces.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the St. George Cemetery.
Friends and family may join us in honoring Val at viewings held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at the church located at 591 West 500 North, St. George, Utah 84770.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Val to the Ted Warthen Center.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020