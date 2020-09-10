Haken Anderson
Cedar City - Haken J. (Swede) Anderson, 80, passed peacefully from this earth life to join his beautiful wife on September 7, 2020. Haken was born in Cedar City, Utah on November 11, 1939 and lived his entire life in Cedar City. He was raised in an outstanding family with his father and mother Haken E., Mary Ann (Mae) Anderson and his three sisters Mary Jean Anderson, Marjorie Anderson, and Ilene (Marty) Ott.
Haken was a mechanic by trade and worked for many great employers that included; Jones Motor Co., Iron Springs Mine, Anaconda Mine, Western Rock, Superior Diesel and Cedar City Corporation. He could fix anything and love to do it.
The joy in his life was with his true love Elaine Fife Anderson who preceded him in death in 2010. They were married and sealed in the St George Temple on July 10, 1964. He never could talk about her without showing her the upmost respect and even tearing up with love while talking about her. Haken was known to many by his smile and his persona to never talk ill of others. He respected all and would help anyone he could. He loved to learn and even after retiring he would constantly learn more about mechanics and his other interests. Haken was a stalwart within his faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As a young man he served an LDS mission to Central Florida and later with Elaine to Independence Missouri. He served in many other callings until his health would not allow it.
He raised a large family of boys and girls that he would do anything for at any time; Heidi (Don)Oswald of Cedar City, Brent (Laurie) Anderson of Cedar City, Bruce (Shellie) Anderson of Cedar City, Travis (Natalie) Anderson of Mesquite Nevada, Apryl (Chez) Slaugh of Vernal, and Amy (Jon) Felix of Bunkerville Nevada. He leaves behind 28 Grand Children and 17 Great Grand Children and friends that are too numerous to list.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his father and mother-in-law; Carl and Leola Fife, brothers-in-law Gale Fife, JC Fife and Bud Riddle and his cherished wife Elaine.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah) with a viewing on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.
The family wishes to thank all those that helped make Haken's last few months more comfortable and provided him the loving care he deserved.