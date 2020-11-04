Hal Kirkham Campbell
Cedar City - Hal Kirkham Campbell, 93, passed away November 3, 2020 at his home. He was born 17 March, 1927, the son of Ezra Carvel Campbell and Vilda Kirkham, the parents of 3 children: Hal, Brent, and Kay (deceased). He spent his early life in Idaho Falls and Preston, Idaho; Consumers, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Great Britain Mission where he met Joan Day. Joan emigrated to the United States soon after Hal's release and married Hal in the Salt Lake City Temple in November, 1950. Hal and Joan are the parents of four children: Devon (deceased), Colin (Dianne Tibbles), Laird (Tanya Shaw), Caroleen (Allan Lee); the grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 24. The Campbell family lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Big Piney, Wyoming; Murray, and Cedar City, Utah.
Hal was an educator, teaching since 1966 at SUSC (SUU) where he taught composition, theory, history and piano. He served as Music Department Chair and Dean of Arts and Letters. Hal was instrumental in developing the music program, where his energy, enthusiasm, dedication and love for his students led him to receive many outstanding awards.
Hal contributed significantly to music in the community. He composed music for, directed, accompanied, and served on boards for the Orchestra of Southern Utah, Master Singers, the Manning/Halverson Oratorio and numberless individuals and groups.
Hal's faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was the driving force in his life and the motive behind everything he did. He served in Elder's Quorum Presidencies, Young Men's Presidencies, Bishoprics and as Bishop. He also served on the Church General Music Committee. One of his greatest joys was Home Teaching and he loved the families he taught. He had a voracious appetite for secular and religious knowledge. Hal and Joan served a mission to the London Temple later in life.
We wish to thank Marie Prince and Iron County Home Health for service to Hal.
A viewing will be held Saturday, November 7th, at the Southern Utah Mortuary from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00. (Seating may be limited) Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com
.
Live streaming of the services will be available under Hal's obituary at sumortuary.com