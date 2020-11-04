To our sweet brother and sister-in-law. We are so sorry for your loss. Hal was a one-of-a-kind beautiful person. He contributed so much to all of our lives by just being around him. His smile is and will always be contagious, he reminds us so much of our Dad. Hal is now sharing that smile with all his loved ones on the other side. His contribution to music throughout his life will keep him alive in the hearts of all those who knew him. He was indeed a great man, leaving a great family to finish their missions on earth. Keep his smile with you always,

Carol Woods

Sister