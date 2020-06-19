Harold Ted Nelson
Cedar City, Utah - Harold Ted Nelson, age 71, passed away June 16, 2020, one hour and twenty minutes short of his 72nd birthday. He passed away after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was born June 17, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Arthur Theodore and Karlynn Bauer Nelson at the Cedar City Hospital. He graduated from Cedar City High School as a proud Redman. He married Deborah Beck Nelson on February 5, 1972 in Cedar City, Utah. Harold served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He talked very little about it and he was affected by this period of his life. He worked construction in Cedar City and Las Vegas, his entire life. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dad loved to talk and tell stories. His favorite thing to do was hang out at Southern Utah Lumber. He loved all his old friends and all the new friends he made there. You could find him down at his corral on Horse Alley, feeding his sheep and visiting with anyone who happened to be going up or down the road. He enjoyed hauling water to his cows that he had with his Uncle Bud and cousins. For the past 10 years, he has loved being Santa Clause, often teasing the little girls by calling them little boys. He always asked the kids if they had written their letter to Santa. In place of the traditional black Santa boots, he wore a pair of red cowboy boots, with jingling spurs on them.
Dad saw good in everyone, saying "He's a good guy!" at every chance. Dad was generous, if he had money, everyone had money. He loved to make knife scabbards and give them away with a knife in them. As many of you know, dad was pretty "thirsty". Dad left a legacy of love, laughter, friendship and of a simple life for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Nelson; sons, Preston (Vicki) Nelson (Cedar City) and Nate Nelson (Las Vegas); Grandsons, Tyson, Dylan, Jackson and Beckem Nelson; Granddaughters, Val, Ryann, Angela and Kendall. He has 3 great grandchildren, Mac, Lou and Emma. He truly loved his grandkids. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Slack (St. George), Cheryl (Rand) Williams (Cedar City), Janette Baldwin (Cedar City); his sister-in-law Lori Nelson (Las Vegas), brother-in-law, Tom (Jeannie) Beck (Phoenix) and sister-in-law, Karen (Alan) Lisonbee (Salt Lake). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mac. Our family was heart broken when we lost Mac. Another great sadness was losing his brother, Doug and his brother-in-law, Mitch Baldwin.
Services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, UT 84720. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am. Live streaming of the services will be available at www.sumortuary.com under Harold's obituary. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.