Harold Thompson
Cedar City - Samuel Harold Thompson passed away peacefully at his home early Christmas morning, December 25, 2019 just one day before his 96th birthday.
Harold was born December 26,1923 to Samuel Houston and Estelle (Turner) Thompson in Dinuba, CA.
Harold served 3 years in the U.S. Air Force, 2 years in WWII and one year during Korean Conflict. In 1945 he was stationed in SLC, Utah where he met and later married Geraldine Bringhurst September 16, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with 3 children before she had an unfortunate battle with cancer and passed away in 1973. He later met and married Marva Stewart Woodard in the Provo Temple on April 6, 1974 and were happily married for 45 years.
He retired from US Steel as an Electrician in 1983 after working for them for 34 1/2 years. Many of the Cedar City locals remember him as a TV repairman. He also enjoyed several years serving with the Civil Air Patrol.
He was a hard worker but he also knew how to have fun. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, gardening and tending his fruit trees, but most of all he enjoyed the family vacations.
Harold was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions including a counselor in the bishopric, ward clerk, young men's and scouts. He and Marva served Canada Calgary Mission, and 17 years as ordnance workers in the St. George Temple.
He is survived by his wife Marva, daughters Susan (Stephen) Gunn of Cedar City, Jan (Robert) Gable of Anchorage, Alaska; son, Steve (Linda) of Cedar City; Step-daughters Nauleen (Dennis) Gaede of Parowan; Wendy (John) Chapin of Panguitch; Sister Dorthy Bohenkamp of Island City, OR and numerous grandchildren. He preceded in death by his parents, his wife Geraldine Bringhurst; sister, Mary Mayworm.
A graveside service will be held Saturday the 4th of January at 2:00 p.m. in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
