Hayward Marshall
Minersville - Hayward Marshall passed away peacefully in his home on February 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born to Goldie and Hilda Marshall on July 30, 1934 in Minersville, Utah. He was the 7th of eight children.
Hayward loved sports, whether watching or playing. He was drafted into the Army and served in Berlin, Germany where he played for the Berlin Bears, both basketball and football.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings including High Priest Group Leader and Bishopric member.
Hayward was a successful dairyman, rancher and farmer and loved the hard work. He served as President of the Minersville Irrigation and also served on the Minersville Land and Livestock Board.
He married Edith Yardley on December 30, 1960 in Minersville, Utah and their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on February 22, 1964. They had 4 children: Toni (Chris) Wright of Minersville, Traci (Wayne) Bradshaw of Adamsville, Thane (Cindy) Marshall of Minersville, and Trina (Scott) Robinson of Minersville. They have 17 grandchildren and 27 ¾ great-grandchildren. Edith passed away on March 7, 2008.
Hayward married Ruth Davis on May 16, 2009. He gained 8 more children: Kirt (Kari) Davis, Alan (Cindy) Davis, Brian Chet (Sandy) Davis, Paula (Ron) Tucker, Misty (Gary) McInelly, Angela Edwards, Tyler (Becca) Davis, and Tami (Tony) Smith. He also gained 25 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Hayward is also survived by his brother Kent (MaryFae) Marshall and Sisters Maxine Bailey and Helen Stubbs, Brother-in-laws Al Yardley and John Yardley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lee, LuRee, Geradine, Gladys, his 1st wife Edith Yardley and her twin Kenneth, and a great-grandson Christopher Jack Wright.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Minersville Stake Center with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A viewing will also be held the night before at the Minersville Stake Center from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Minersville Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Rhett Smith and Beaver Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness of dad during this time.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019