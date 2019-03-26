Heidi Elizabeth Hawbecker



St. George - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Heidi Hawbecker (St. George, Utah), who passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 60, leaving to mourn family and friends. She was born October 20, 1958.



Heidi was a champion for the Special Olympics as a participant and an activist for the rights of the disabled. A long-time resident of St. George, Heidi also lived throughout the United States with her parents and family, spreading cheer wherever she went with her indomitable optimism.



She was loved and cherished by many people including: her parents, Harry Clyde Hawbecker and Betty Alicata Wightman; brothers: Hale W. Hawbecker, Hugh C. Crethar, Jason Crethar; sisters-in- law, Karen Hawbecker and Nicole Sump-Crethar; and the support staff at Turn Community Services and Danville Services.



Family and friends are welcome to send donations in Heidi's name to the Cerebral Palsy Foundations or leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.



Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, St. George, Utah. Interment will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary