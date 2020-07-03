Helen Bingham
Orem - After an entire century of adventures and challenges marking a happy and wonderful life, Helen Williams Bingham, of Orem, Utah, passed away quietly of natural causes on June 27, 2020, just over three months after her 100th Birthday.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Bingham, of Round Hill, Virginia and a daughter, Susan Whittle, of Orem, Utah, as well as seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Two of Helen's siblings, Ray Williams and Irene Buehner, preceded her in death, as did three of Helen's five children, sons John and David, and daughter Kathy.
Helen was one of those people that, to meet her was to immediately see her as a friend, and sense in her that rarest of gifts: a combination of grace and poise, an infectious sometimes mischievous sense of humor, and a woman who could not only love and cherish but inspire and lead. She applied all those gifts throughout her life, as a professional woman, a wife, and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Helen and her beloved husband Jack filled their lives with purpose and service to the family, church, and their community. Wherever they lived they gave freely of themselves with grace and good humor, including service as an LDS medical missionary couple in the Philippines, reminiscent of their mission service, Helen in New York and Pennsylvania and Jack in Germany and Oklahoma, both either before or at the beginning of World War 2. They well epitomized what has come to be known as The Greatest Generation.
After Jack retired from his medical practice, the couple enjoyed traveling together and exploring new places, enjoying new experiences, and making more good friends. Jack passed away on July 7, 2007, in Orem, Utah. Since then, Helen has continued to live her life fully and completely, surrounded by family and friends, and in the firm belief that in time, she would be reunited with Jack and the rest of her family. She is now enjoying that reunion.
Per Helen's wishes, her burial will be in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a small intimate graveside ceremony. Friends and well-wishers can attend a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to/made to a charity of your choice
in her name.